Royal Mail release Christmas stamps with a Nativity theme
The stamps were designed by 85-year-old artist Jorge Cocco from Argentina. He used an artistic technique called cubism - where objects are broken down into blocks so that they can be viewed from different angles at the same time.
This stamp shows the start of the Nativity story, with Mary and Joseph looking for a inn to stay in. As you may know the kind of accommodation they found was worse than 'second class' - a manger in a stable!
This next stamp in the collection shows Mary with baby Jesus, a 'first class' kind of delivery.
Angels can be seen blowing their trumpets on this stamp to announce Jesus' birth. But what happens next in the Bible story?
The angels tell the shepherds, looking after their flocks in the field about the baby Jesus.
And we can see what happens next on this one - the shepherds go to see Mary, Joseph and their new parcel of joy.
But they aren't the only ones who come to visit! The wise men, sometimes called Magi, see a bright star in the sky which they knew was the sign that a new king had been born. They travelled from the East to see who this might be - a much longer journey than most of our Christmas parcels will take!