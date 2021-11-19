Elephants: Increased forest elephant population found in Central Africa

WCS

A new study has found that there are much higher numbers of elephants living in the Central African nation of Gabon than scientists had previously thought.

Conducted by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and other organisations, the study found that an estimated 95,000 forest elephants now live in the country.

This type of elephant is considered Critically Endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), but this discovery means that Gabon is now where the majority of the species can be found.

The discovery means conservationists can now work to protect the forest elephants in Gabon.

WCS Ewww researchers previously had to use dung samples to estimate animal populations - but now they have more accurate methods

The study - the most thorough if its kind since the 1980s - found that Gabon not only has more forest elephants than any other country, but also the largest intact habitat for the species' compared to any other country in the world.

With the exception of Gabon and parts of northern Congo, many other countries have experienced major declines in forest elephant populations over the last two decades.

In fact a WCS study from 2014 showed a 65 percent decline in forest elephant numbers between 2002 and 2013.

Previously researchers used methods like counting dung to try and calculate roughly how many elephants could be found in an area.

But technical improvements using DNA can now give a much more accurate estimate.

Why are there so few forest elephants? Across Central Africa, forest elephants have been decimated by ivory poachers in recent years. Gabon is unique in having elephants distributed across most of the country. However even then, researchers did report that in some areas there were fewer elephants following recent poaching.

Emma Stokes, WCS Regional Director for Central Africa and a co-author of the study, said: "These results underscore the importance of Gabon as a critical stronghold for forest elephants - containing some 60-70 percent of Africa's forests elephants.

"Gabon, together with the northern Republic of Congo, probably hold as many as 85 percent of remaining forest elephants - in large and relatively stable populations.

"With significant declines in forest elephants reported across much of the rest of the Congo Basin, these two nations will determine the future for the forest elephant in Africa."

Researchers also found that the presence of elephants can act as a useful indicator of healthy forests.

Good management of forest areas can have benefits for both climate and biodiversity, while the elephants also had a positive impact on the forest areas where they were found.

A 2019 study linked forest elephant presence to significantly greater carbon storage through their browsing that effectively thins the forest of smaller trees, thus promoting growth of larger, more carbon rich trees.

The findings provide hope for the future of the species and the impact that conservation-focused policies can have in encouraging numbers to grow even more in the future.