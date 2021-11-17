play
Longest partial lunar eclipse of the century to occur this week

Last updated at 07:34
A-partial-eclipse.Getty Images/Bataiev Yurii
Scientists say much of the moon will appear rusty red or a dark grey to observers on in the UK on Friday morning

Astronomers are getting ready to observe one of the longest partial lunar eclipses of the century later this week.

Experts say the eclipse will last around three and a half hours, but may not be visible from the UK for the whole of its duration.

"People in the UK will not be able to see every part of the eclipse but will still be able to see the lunar eclipse at totality when the moon turns red," say astronomers at the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

It will start at around 7:19am on Friday, reaching its maximum around 9am and ending at 10:47am.

The previous partial eclipse took place in 2018 and lasted just one hour and 43 minutes, so this one is set to be much longer.

What is a lunar eclipse?
Moon-eclipse-diagram.Getty Images

An eclipse of the Moon happens when the Earth lies directly between the Sun and the Moon, and the Moon lies in the shadow of the Earth.

For a total lunar eclipse to happen, all three must be in a straight line. This means that the Moon passes through the darkest part of the Earth's shadow. The next total lunar eclipse is expected to take place in May next year.

A total lunar eclipse is often called a blood moon because the Moon becomes a bright reddish colour.

A partial lunar eclipse is when part of the Moon travels through the Earth's full 'umbral' shadow. Only part of the Moon's visible surface moves into the dark part of the Earth's shadow.

How to see the lunar eclipse

How much of this lunar eclipse you manage to see will depend on where you live.

The further north you live in the UK, the clearer the view will be, but it also depends on the weather conditions. If it is foggy on Friday morning where you are, it's unlikely you will see the Moon turn orange.

But you are more likely to see the phenomenon if you live in a coastal area of the north west of the UK.

You don't need special equipment - you will be able to see the eclipse with your eyes - but binoculars or a telescope will give you a closer look.

If you manage to see the partial lunar eclipse, make sure you take a photograph and let us know!

  • What time is it??
    I really hope to see it!

  • I really want to see this

  • I hope I will get to see this!

  • I really want to see this!

  • Me too, I’m definitely going to see this one. But it might be harder for me to see as I’m in London.

    • waffle_89 replied:
      Yes although I am on the boarder of London

  • I can't wait

  • this is gonna look cool, im definitely gonna try to watch it

