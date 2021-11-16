Scottish earthquake: What causes earthquakes in the UK?

Getty Images The earthquake's epicentre was 11 miles north west of Lochgilphead

People in the west of Scotland have been shaken by an earthquake in the early hours of the morning.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.3, happened just before 2:00am.

Its epicentre was about 11 miles (18km) north west of Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, and 88 miles (142km) north west of Glasgow, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

But it was felt by people all the way from Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.

Data from the British Geological Survey shows that between 200-300 earthquakes are detected in the UK every year, with tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude happening once every three years on average.

NASA Earthquakes can happen far below the Earth's surface

USGS said the quake happened six miles (10km) below the Earth's surface.

Rosemary Neagle, who lives on a farm in Kilmartin Glen near Lochgilphead, said it was so loud that she thought something had exploded in one of her sheds.

She told BBC Radio that "the house vibrated. It rumbled on for about 10 seconds afterwards. I have experienced them before here but never to that extent. The house has never shook like that in the past."

Earthquake scale, frequency and damage 2.5 or less: Millions each year. Usually not felt, but some can be recorded by scientists. 2.5 to 5.4: 500,000 per year, Often felt, but only causes minor damage. 5.5 to 6.0: 1000 per year. Can cause slight damage to buildings and other structures. 6.1 to 6.9: 100 per year. May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas. 7.0 to 7.9: 10-15. Major earthquake. Serious damage. 8.0 or greater: Once every year or two. This is a very large earthquake which can totally destroy large areas. Source: USGHS/Modified Mercalli Intensity

Why do earthquakes happen?

Although the ground we walk on seems solid, the earth is actually made up of huge pieces of flat rock called tectonic plates. These move very slowly, and where they meet is called a fault.

When the plates rub together, the movement forces waves of energy to come to the earth's surface. This causes tremors and shakes - and this is what causes earthquakes.

BGS Scientists can study earthquakes on instruments called seismographs which measure their strength - this is the one for the quake in Scotland

The strength of earthquakes is measured on a scale of magnitude. The higher the number on the scale, the more powerful the quake. The more powerful a quake is, the more damage it can cause.

But most earthquakes aren't dangerous and often happen without you knowing.

How often do quakes happen in the UK?

There are 200-300 quakes in Britain every year and data suggests that earthquakes of about magnitude 3.5 are likely to occur in the UK around once every year.

The largest recorded earthquake experienced in the UK occurred in 1931 and measured 6.1. The epicentre was Dogger Bank in the North Sea, and so the quake had little impact on the mainland.

What causes the earthquakes in the UK?

The largest earthquakes in the world occur close to where tectonic plates meet.

The UK lies well away from the world's tectonic hotspots, but these processes still play a role in the tremors we might feel.

Many of the quakes in the UK are clustered around an enormous block of rock known as the Midlands Microcraton. This is an ancient feature (over 590 million years old) that runs up through Birmingham towards the Potteries.

It is composed of harder rocks than those either side of it.

There are a number of active faults that line the Midlands Microcraton, and many of the tremors experienced on the western side of the English Midlands, up to the Pennines, are a result of rocks jostling in this area.

Britain also feels the effects of earthquakes in the North Sea. Here, the crust is much thinner and it is also marked by large numbers of faults.