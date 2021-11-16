play
Watch Newsround

Strictly: Judge Craig Revel Horwood to miss show with Covid

Last updated at 10:18
comments
View Comments (18)
Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will miss this weekend's show after testing positive for Covid.

So far Craig hasn't spoken about the situation but a Strictly spokeswoman said it was hoped he would be able to return by the following week.

There are seven couples still remaining in the competition, who will be competing in musicals week this coming Saturday.

Tom Fletcher and Judi LoveGetty

This isn't the first time the show has had to adapt due to Covid-19 test this season.

Celebrities Tom Fletcher and Judi Love have also both missed a show after testing positive for coronavirus.

A Strictly spokeswoman said: "Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week."

It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal has wished the famous judge well, saying: "We are sending you all our love and we can't wait to see you, really soon."

More like this

Rose and Giovanni dancing

Strictly 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates being deaf with 'happy dance'

Strictly logo silhouette and question mark.

Strictly 2021: Who left the show this weekend?

strictly-come-dancing-2021

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who are the celebrity dancers?

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly: How well do you know your dances?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Sad. He’s my favourite judge actually!

  • Not this year, week sorry

  • Will they only have 3 judges this year?

  • Oh no! Craig is my favourite judge! Who will stand in for him? I bet the dances will be FAB-U-LOUS! Get better 💖

    • RoaringStompingDino1 replied:
      😂

  • Get well soon Craig at least the scores. Won’t be as bad this week Craig gave a 4 for dannn on week 8 !

  • The contestants will be happy 😂
    Get well soon Craig
    No planet B

  • We’ll miss u Craig 💞
    Get Well Soon ✨

  • Get well soon!!💜

  • Get well soon

  • Oh no! my favourite

  • Oh no hope he is better soon I wonder who will replace him?

  • Oh dear. Well, put it this way, the scores might be better this week? I hope he gets better soon.

    • MidnightCloudyButterfly replied:
      😂

  • No Craig is the musicals week legend!! Get well soon :(

    • Animal lover30 replied:
      Yeah he is!😁😂

Top Stories

child with mask saying my right to breathe.

Children across the world demand the right to clean air

comments
7
A-partial-eclipse.

How to catch the lunar eclipse of the century this week

comments
8
Azeem Rafiq.

Azeem Rafiq: 'Listen to my experiences and don't let this moment go'

comments
3
Newsround Home