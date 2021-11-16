Strictly: Judge Craig Revel Horwood to miss show with Covid

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will miss this weekend's show after testing positive for Covid.

So far Craig hasn't spoken about the situation but a Strictly spokeswoman said it was hoped he would be able to return by the following week.

There are seven couples still remaining in the competition, who will be competing in musicals week this coming Saturday.

This isn't the first time the show has had to adapt due to Covid-19 test this season.

Celebrities Tom Fletcher and Judi Love have also both missed a show after testing positive for coronavirus.

A Strictly spokeswoman said: "Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week."

It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal has wished the famous judge well, saying: "We are sending you all our love and we can't wait to see you, really soon."