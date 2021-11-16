I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here 2021: Who is in the show?

ITV

I'm a Celeb is back!

The celebrity challenge show is returning to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The names of the celebs taking part have been announced - but who are they?

Let's take a look.

Kadeena Cox

ITV

The four-time Paralympic gold champion, 30, has represented Great Britain in both sprinting and cycling events. The Leeds-born athlete was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014.

Earlier this year, she was crowned the winner of Celebrity MasterChef.

I am scared of spiders, I don't like rats, I don't like snakes, and I don't like heights. But I am hoping the athlete in me will want to do it for the team and just get through that tough moment. I will scream afterwards Kadeena Cox

Frankie Bridge

ITV

Bridge 32, rose to fame as part of girl band The Saturdays alongside Mollie King, Vanessa White, Una Healy and Rochelle Humes.

She has two children with former footballer Wayne Bridge, who she has been married to since 2014.

People assume that if you are in a pop group you lead a really glamorous lifestyle and that I wouldn't want to get stuck in, but I know I will give everything a go. Frankie Bridge

Matty Lee

ITV

Olympian Matty, who is 23, won the men's 10-metre synchro gold with teammate Tom Daley in Tokyo, so any trials involving heights are sure to be a a piece of cake.

When I told Tom, he was in shock too. He is so excited for me and he has always been so supportive and helped me a lot over the past three years. He gives me advice about anything whether it is relationships or whatever - I always ask Tom. Matty Lee

Snoochie Shy

ITV

The 29-year-old South Londoner has made a name for herself as a Radio 1Xtra DJ hosting the late night slot.

I am actually quite a shy person when I am outside my comfort zone. I think my shy side might come out and I might be quite shy in the first couple of days but I also will definitely be a team player. Snoochie Shy

Dame Arlene Phillips

ITV

At 78, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene is the oldest ever contestant to take part in I'm A Celebrity.

Dame Arlene sat on the Strictly judging panel for six years alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood and was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours this year for services to dance and charity.

She has also choreographed for some of the West End and Broadway's biggest shows, including Grease, Starlight Express, We Will Rock You, The Wizard Of Oz, Sound Of Music, Saturday Night Fever and Flashdance.

I am always the oldest and so I am used to it Arelene Phillips

Naughty Boy

ITV

Music producer and DJ Shahid Khan, known by his stage name Naughty Boy, has worked with some of the biggest names in the music world including Beyonce, Sam Smith and more.

He has also performed at Buckingham Palace in front of the Prince of Wales.

His song La La La, featuring vocals from Sam Smith, proved a hit and earned him two Mobo awards in 2013. He has spoken openly about caring for his mother, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2017.

I am going to miss Mum the most whilst I am away in the Castle. I live with Mum, and I am used to seeing her all the time. Shahid Khan

Danny Miller

ITV

The soap star, 30, has played Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle on and off for 13 years.

He recently became a first-time father as he and fiancee Steph welcomed their son, Albert.

I am scared of the eating Trials. I can't even brush my teeth without being sick and I am dreading it if my gagging reflexes start, but that said, it won't stop me doing the Trials Danny Miller

Louise Minchin

ITV

The 53-year-old has been a household name presenting BBC Breakfast. But she announced in June that she was stepping back from the show after nearly 20 years.

She has interviewed famous faces including the Duchess of Cambridge, singer Billie Eilish and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

I really hate conflicts and I will try to be the diplomat in the Castle. But a lack of sleep won't be an issue for me. I am a champion sleeper and I can sleep anywhere at any time. Louise Minchin

Richard Madeley

ITV

The veteran broadcaster, 65, has been one of several guest hosts for Good Morning Britain recently alongside Susanna Reid. But he is perhaps best-known for presenting This Morning alongside wife, Judy Finnigan.

The couple launched This Morning, now hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and fronted the show for 13 years before moving on in 2001.

I really hope I do get voted for the Trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn't go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don't and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what. You have to be prepared for people to laugh Richard Madeley

David Ginola

ITV

The French former Premier League footballer, 54, has played for teams including Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton - before retiring in 2002.