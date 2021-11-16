Kane close to goal record as England score TEN!

Getty Images

England captain Harry Kane scored four goals, as England beat San Marino 10-0 to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was the first time England have scored double figures in a game for 57 years.

San Marino, who are Fifa's worst ranked team, have only ever won one match in 186 games.

Kane who has the record for most England goals in competitive matches in now just five goals behind all-time record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney who has 53.

The game also saw goals for Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka and a debut goal for Arsenal teammate, 21-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, but a first goal for teenager Jude Bellingham was denied by a VAR (video assistant referee) decision.

The England manager Gareth Southgate said: "It was nice to see young players going in and enjoying themselves and giving a good showing.

"I just like the fact we have got a mentality where we don't take our foot off the gas and whatever the challenge I have set the players they have responded to it."

Getty Images Harry Kane scored four goals as England thrashed San Marino to qualify for Qatar

Following his four goals, England captain Kane was taken off just before 60 minutes and Southgate joked Wayne Rooney's family had been in touch.

"I said to him Wayne Rooney's family had been on the phone to get him off! He was going to go past about four leading goal scorers in one night," the England manager said.

The World Cup in Qatar begins next winter on the 21 November 2022, with the final in the capital Doha a week before Christmas 2022 on 18 December.