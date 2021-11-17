play
Watch Newsround

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

Two ‘hidden’ young carers have described what it is like to look after their mum.

Kim, 10, and 13-year-old Amy look after their mum who has chronic kidney failure. They told the BBC Social Affairs team that for ten months they did not receive any official support - that means money or help with caring.

A young carer is someone under 18 who looks after someone in their family or a friend, who is ill, disabled or has a mental health condition.

In England, BBC analysis has found 180,000 young carers are missing out on support because they are not on official records.

Local authorities have a duty to identify, assess and support children who provide a caring role.

Watch more videos

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’
Video

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

Anti-Bullying Week: 'If I see bullying, I try and stop it'
Video

Anti-Bullying Week: 'If I see bullying, I try and stop it'

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

CBBC's Jamie Johnson is tackling racism in football
Video

CBBC's Jamie Johnson is tackling racism in football

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Twenty years of Harry Potter films!
Video

Twenty years of Harry Potter films!

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Teenage climate prize finalist says kids should 'go for it'
Video

Teenage climate prize finalist says kids should 'go for it'

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego
Video

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Top Stories

child with mask saying my right to breathe.

Children across the world demand the right to clean air

comments
A-partial-eclipse.

How to catch the lunar eclipse of the century this week

comments
Azeem Rafiq.

Azeem Rafiq: 'Listen to my experiences and don't let this moment go'

comments
Newsround Home