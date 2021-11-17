Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

Two ‘hidden’ young carers have described what it is like to look after their mum.

Kim, 10, and 13-year-old Amy look after their mum who has chronic kidney failure. They told the BBC Social Affairs team that for ten months they did not receive any official support - that means money or help with caring.

A young carer is someone under 18 who looks after someone in their family or a friend, who is ill, disabled or has a mental health condition.

In England, BBC analysis has found 180,000 young carers are missing out on support because they are not on official records.

Local authorities have a duty to identify, assess and support children who provide a caring role.