World Cup 2022: Super Scotland win to keep World Cup dreams alive

Getty Images

Scotland have taken a big step towards World Cup qualification, beating Denmark 2-0 at Hampden Park.

Goals from centre-half John Souttar and forward Che Adams stunned Denmark, who hadn't lost a game in qualifying, are ranked tenth in the world and were on a six-game winning run!

The result means the Tartan Army has home advantage when they play a qualifying play-off semi-final in March.

The side had already secured a place in the play-offs, having finished second in the their qualifying group, but the win against group leaders Denmark means the team is seeded and has home advantage for their match next year.

Scotland will play a semi-final at home, where a victory will take them to a play-off final and the opportunity to play in their first World Cup since 1998.

Getty Images Scotland manage Steve Clarke shakes hands with goal scorer John Souttar who was a late call-up to the squad

Scotland are now six games unbeaten and manager Steve Clarke says the experience of the Euros has meant the team has "grown together".

The Euros last summer was Scotland's first major tournament appearance since the '98 World Cup, but ultimately led to the team getting knocked out at the group stage.

"Qualifying for the first tournament in 23 years was massive," Clarke said.

"Going to that tournament was really important for us. Take aside how it panned out, as a squad and team, that togetherness for almost four weeks together helped us to build and grow and I think, post-Euros, you see that improvement and gaining more confidence."