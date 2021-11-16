Why has France has changed the blue on its flag?

Sacré bleu! The French flag has been changed.
The French President Emmanuel Macron has changed one of the colours on France's official flag, using a darker shade of blue.
The new flags were hoisted above the presidential palace last year, but without any announcement.
France's flag which is blue, white and red, has used darker and lighter shades of the blue section for decades.
The French Radio station, Europe 1 has said the darker blue on the flag is a symbol of the French revolution.
The darker shade, known as navy blue is used by the navy in France and is seen on French battle ships.
It's also used on lots of buildings, but over the last 40 years, some official buildings have moved towards the lighter blue to match the flag of the European Union (EU), of which France is a member.
It's been reported in France that there was some disagreement over Mr Macron's change back to darker blue, with some arguing the new shade was ugly and would clash with the EU flag.
It is a FLAG and although yea it does look a bit darker than expected, it’s a FLAG people
