Forget the Avengers, how fast can YOU click your fingers?

Getty Images

Humans have been clicking their fingers for thousands of years, with records going back to ancient Greece.

But, it's only now that scientists are beginning to study how it works.

A team of researchers from the United States have found that humans click their fingers more than 20 times faster than the blink of an eye.

It means that a finger snap is one of the fastest actions that the human body can do. It's hoped that the discovery could help with the future design of hand prosthetics.

How does a finger click work?

Getty Images

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

The scientists explained finger clicking as working in spring-like way. You build up the energy in your fingertips by pressing their finger and thumb together, ready to snap.

When your finger and thumb slide past one another, the energy is released and this causes your finger to hit your palm. The impact sends out shock waves that make the clicking sound.

Dr Saad Bhamla, who helped author the study, said: "When I first saw the data, I jumped out of my chair.

"The finger snap occurs in only seven milliseconds, more than twenty times faster than the blink of an eye, which takes more than 150 milliseconds."

Movie plots and finger snaps

Marvel

The plot of Avengers: Infinity War could been very different if these scientists had been writing the script!

As part of their investigations, the researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology looked into famous Hollywood finger snaps. One of the most iconic finger clicks in cinema history comes from Marvel villain, Thanos.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos tries to get hold of six special stones and place them into his metal gauntlet. After collecting them all, he snaps his fingers and triggers universe-wide consequences.

However, scientists have worked out that Thanos wouldn't have been able to snap his fingers because of his metal armoured fingers.

They tested this by adding metal thimbles to human hands and found that the ability to click was badly affected.

The scientists now hope to build on their findings to work out how and why humans started clicking their fingers.

They also want to find out if any other primates have learned to do the same thing.