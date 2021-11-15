Who has qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022?

Getty Images

It's almost exactly a year until the men's winter World Cup in Qatar, as teams play their final few matches all hoping to qualify.

The tournament is being played in the winter because Qatar, which is a small Arab country next to Saudi Arabia, has extremely hot summers and warm winters.

The first match will be played on the 21 November 2022, with the final in the capital Doha a week before Christmas 2022 on 18 December.

So has you country made it, or is there still more to play for?

Scotland

Scotland have taken a big step towards qualifying for their first World Cup since 1998.

The Tartan Army beat Moldova 2-0 in a qualifying match which secured a World Cup play-off place, where they will face another European team hoping to qualify for the tournament next year.

"We're buzzing. We've achieved what we wanted to achieve" said Scotland centre-half Liam Cooper, explaining that the team now hopes to get a result against group leaders, Denmark on Monday.

"I'm excited for a packed-out Hampden and hopefully we can get a positive result against the group leaders. We fancy our chances against the Danish. There's a real feel-good factor around the place."

Wales

Wales have also secured a play-off place after finishing top of their Nation League group.

Y Dreigiau (The Dragons) must now finish second in their World Cup qualifying group to have any chance of home advantage in March's play-offs.

They comfortably beat Belarus 5-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, meaning a point against Belgium - the world's number one ranked team - on Tuesday will secure their second placed finish.

England

The ball hits the back of the net as England's striker Harry Kane scores his first goal during the World Cup qualifier between England and Albania at Wembley

England need just one point from their final group game to earn qualification as group winners.

The Three Lions face the world's worst national team in Fifa's rankings, San Marino.

England won the their last match against them 5-0 at Wembley, but manager Gareth Southgate has promised his side will take San Marino "very seriously" to avoid any mistakes.

Northern Ireland

Unfortunately Northern Ireland have missed out on World Cup qualification and can only finish as high as third in their qualifying group.

They still have a big part to play in deciding who will make it to Qatar 2022 though.

In a very tight group, if Italy lose to Northern Ireland on Monday it could mean the European champions have to qualify for the World Cup through the play-offs.

Italy also failed to qualify for the last World Cup in 2018!

Who has qualified for Qatar 2022 so far? Qatar (host nation)

Germany

Denmark

Brazil

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

Will Ronaldo miss the World Cup?

In a shock result, a last minute winner by Serbia sent Portugal into the play-offs.

Portugal only needed a draw from the game to qualify for the World Cup as group winners, but they lost the match 2-1.

It means Cristiano Ronaldo, who has suggested that Qatar might be his last international tournament for Portugal, could miss out on the competition entirely.

The Manchester United forward was in tears after the final whistle, and later posted on social media saying: "The goal of attending the World Cup 2022 is still very much alive and we know what we have to do to get there. No excuses."