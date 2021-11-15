Do you watch TV with subtitles?

Evelien DOosje/Alamy Stock Photo

Do you watch your favourite shows with the subtitles turned on or turned off?

A new study into how adults watch television has shown that younger people are more likely to use subtitles than older viewers.

Melanie Shape from Stagetext, the organisation that did the research and provides subtitles for theatre shows, said: "I think there's far more acceptance of subtitles by young people because it's the norm, whereas with an older age group, it isn't necessarily the norm."

Subtitles and captions are available on TV and when you stream programmes but they are more common online and on YouTube so that people can watch videos without the sound.

Asked about events that moved online during lockdown, younger people were more likely to say captions helped them understand what was going on, whereas more older people said they were distracting.

Melanie, who is 60, says that younger people use subtitles daily because they watch videos on social media.

For example, YouTube has a subtitles option and most Instagram and TikTok videos have some captions or full subtitles.

"I'll admit I've I sat there and gone... I can't be bothered to read the subtitles. It's like an extra concentration level that I need," Melanie added.

Social media stars like Charli D'Amelio often use captions and subtitles as part of their posts

"Whereas I think young people can take in far more information quickly because they're used to it."

Stagetext's research showed that less than 25% of people aged between 56 and 75 said they use subtitles, despite that age group being more likely to have lost some or all of their hearing as they get older.