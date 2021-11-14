Remembrance Sunday: Pictures to commemorate the day

The Prince of Wales, the Queen's first-born son, lays a wreath at The Cenotaph in London in the Queen's absence. The Queen was forced to miss the ceremony after spraining her back. The Royal Family has strong ties to the Armed Forces. During the Second World War, the Queen worked as a mechanic and a truck driver as a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Territory Service. Prince Charles served in the Royal Air Force and in the Royal Navy.