Remembrance Sunday: Pictures to commemorate the day
Take a look at some of the moments from this year's Remembrance Sunday.
The Prince of Wales, the Queen's first-born son, lays a wreath at The Cenotaph in London in the Queen's absence. The Queen was forced to miss the ceremony after spraining her back. The Royal Family has strong ties to the Armed Forces. During the Second World War, the Queen worked as a mechanic and a truck driver as a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Territory Service. Prince Charles served in the Royal Air Force and in the Royal Navy.
Getty Images
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, salutes veterans during the parade. Prince William served in the UK military for more than 7 years. While in active service he held the rank of Squadron Leader and flew on more than 150 search and rescue missions.
You may be able to spot the Chelsea Pensioners from their bright red coats and three-cornered hats. They are all army veterans who have chosen to live in a retirement home called the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. Some 300 veterans from all branches of service, both men and women, live together.
It is tradition for the leaders and opposition leaders of the UK government to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph. Both Labour leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson stand together with their wreaths, with three previous UK Prime Ministers stood behind them.
Joint Chief Executives of the LGBTQ+ organisation Fighting With Pride Craig Jones MBE and Caroline Paige pose with their wreath as they prepare to attend the Remembrance Sunday Procession. The military has not always been a welcoming place for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who before 2000 had been banned from serving in the Armed Forces. Fighting with Pride supports LGBTQ+ veterans and those still serving in the military.
Veteran of D-Day, 98 year old Joe Cattini attends the Horse Guards Parade in London. Joe is one of the very few people alive today who fought during D-Day - one of the most important battles in modern history, representing a massive turning point for the Allies in the Second World War.
Veterans take a 'selfie' to commemorate the day. Remembrance Sunday is an annual event that takes place on the closest Sunday to November 11, which is known as Armistice Day. This is the day that the First World War ended over 100 years ago, in 1918.
Everton and Manchester United players take part in a silence for Remembrance Sunday ahead of the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Everton and Manchester United in Liverpool.