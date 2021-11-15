Strictly 2021: Who left the show this weekend?

Sara Davies became the seventh contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

Sara and her pro-partner Aljaz Škorjanec, had performed an Argentine Tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand.

Sara faced Tilly Ramsay in the dreaded dance off, but Tilly and her partner Aljaz were saved by all the judges.

The Results Show opened with an emotional dance from our Strictly professionals, in honour of Remembrance Sunday.

After the dance-off the judges decided to save Tilly, meaning Sara's time in the competition is over.

Delivering his verdict, Craig Revel Horwood decided to save Tilly and Nikita : "because I gave both couples on Saturday night a 7...but I think for me, the couple that stood out a little bit more and had the edge - Tilly and Nikita.'

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Tilly and Nikita : "Judging on this dance off, I have to say there were three factors that decided it for me; there were details, the nerves and a very strong competitor so I am saving Tilly and Nikita."

Confirming the judges decision and saving Tilly and Nikita, Anton Du Beke said: "The standard is so high and either of these couples could have made it to the final any other year. Based on this dance off and this dance off alone, which was so strong, I'm just going to give the edge to Tilly and Nikita."

With three votes to Tilly and Nikita, it meant they had won the majority vote and Sara and Aljaz would be leaving the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Tilly and Nikita.

Shirley said: 'Yes, I would have saved Tilly and Nikita.'

When asked by host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Sara said: "I had no idea any of this was in me. It's been a life changing experience and one I've loved every second of it."

Alijaz was then asked if she had any words for his partner and said: "I feel like from that day we met under the Angel of the North, I was so pleased to dance with you this season."

