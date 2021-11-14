Remembrance Sunday Service: The Queen will no longer attend

Getty Images

The Queen will no longer be able to attend the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in London, according to Buckingham Palace.

Doctors have advised that she should not attend due to a sprained back.

A wreath will be laid on her behalf by her son, the Prince of Wales.

Many members of the Royal Family will still be attending the service, including the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Getty Images The Queen took part in a small Remembrance Service last year during lockdown

The Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph is an important annual event that honours people who have lost their lives in war.

The Queen has said she is "disappointed" that she will no longer be able to attend.

It is understood that she has not received hospital treatment for her back and that this injury is not connected to her recent rest.

It's thought that The Queen plans to continue with her schedule of duties over the next week.

