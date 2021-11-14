play
Remembrance Sunday Service: The Queen will no longer attend

queen holding colourful flowersGetty Images

The Queen will no longer be able to attend the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in London, according to Buckingham Palace.

Doctors have advised that she should not attend due to a sprained back.

A wreath will be laid on her behalf by her son, the Prince of Wales.

Many members of the Royal Family will still be attending the service, including the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

the queen at the grave of the unknown warriorGetty Images
The Queen took part in a small Remembrance Service last year during lockdown

The Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph is an important annual event that honours people who have lost their lives in war.

The Queen has said she is "disappointed" that she will no longer be able to attend.

It is understood that she has not received hospital treatment for her back and that this injury is not connected to her recent rest.

It's thought that The Queen plans to continue with her schedule of duties over the next week.

If you are concerned by this story, please do read our guide which has advice on what you can do if you're upset by the news.

