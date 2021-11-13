Children in Need 2021: BBC Weatherman Owain raises more than £2 million

BBC weather presenter, Owain Wyn Evans, has raised more than two-million pounds by completing a 24-hour 'drumathon'.

He took on the difficult challenge to raise money for Children in Need.

Owain began the epic music marathon on BBC Breakfast on Friday at 8.35am and completed the fundraiser early on Saturday morning.

He finished off his epic set with Britney Spears's hit track, Baby One More Time.

Owain had a few helpers along the way

Owain has raised a whopping £2,007,250 so far, with the help of celebrity drummers, including McFly's Harry Judd, and amateur drummers aged from eight to 83.

He drummed through the day and night, and only paused to take short breaks and for some medical help after he injured himself during his challenge.

After completing his task, Owain said: "I'm feeling overwhelmed, people have been so generous.

"I can't believe it's over, surprisingly my hands have held up okay but we've had some problems with my arms because they've been moving for 24 hours,

"Thank you so much to everyone who has donated, BBC Children In Need helps causes which are really close to my heart."

