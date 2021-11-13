Red: Taylor Version: singer re-releases hit album Red under her ownership

Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans around the world celebrated the re-release of the singer's hit album Red on Friday.

The singer-songwriter has promised to re-release all six albums she recorded while at her first label Big Machine Records, after it was bought by music executive Scooter Braun.

With this re-release Taylor now owns the rights to this album and celebrated by thanking her fans on Twitter, saying: "Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours."

Red: Taylor's Version includes re-recorded editions of the 14 songs from the original album, with 16 additional tracks that feature collaborations with singers Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers.

The original album was a massive hit when it was first released, going platinum seven times in the United States and selling over 1.21 million copies in its first week.

Getty Images Taylor fell out with her former record label, Big Machine Records, owned by music executive Scott Borchetta

Why is Taylor Swift re-recording her albums?

Taylor Swift was very unhappy when her first music label, Big Machine Records, was bought by record executive Scooter Braun.

In buying Big Machine Records, Scooter and the Disney investment company Shamrock became the owner of all of Taylor's originally recorded music.

She criticised the business owner, calling him a "bully".

But Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, who are managed by Scooter Braun, came his defence, with Demi saying that Scooter is a "good man".

Taylor has now left Big Machine Records, and decided to re-record all the albums she made with them so she could own and earn money from the re-recorded tracks.

She hopes by doing this that the master tracks she recorded will be less valuable and will earn the new owners less money.

In a post on social media platform Tumblr in February this year she wrote, "Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work."

Getty Images Taylor Swift performing in 2012 - the same year the original Red album was released

What has the reaction been?

Taylor Swift famously has a very enthusiastic fan base, that call themselves 'Swifties'.

Many are celebrating the re-release of the album, which they see as an important victory for the singer.

Along with the new tracks included on the re-released album, a short film starring actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien has been released based on the song All Too Well which is featured on Red.

As of writing today, the film has already had nearly 9 million views since its release on Saturday.