World Cup 2022: Harry Kane breaks record as England smash qualifier

Reuters

Harry Kane has become England's top competitive goal scorer, after bagging a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 win against Albania.

The epic goals pushed England closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup who are now just one point away from confirming their place in Qatar.

England made light work of Albania on Friday scoring all five of their goals before half-time.

Kane is now level with Jimmy Greaves on 44 England goals and has scored 39 goals in competitive matches for his country, breaking Wayne Rooney's record of 37. Nice work Harry!

PA Media Kane is now level with Jimmy Greaves on 44 England goals in competitive fixtures

All England have to do now is secure one point against lowly-ranked San Marino on Monday and they are through to the finals in Qatar next year.

San Marino have not won a single competitive game in 29 years of trying.

'Good position'

After the match, England boss Gareth Southgate told the BBC: "The first-half performance in the main was outstanding.

"I felt we did all the things we'd talked about after the last game. We pressed really well which made life so uncomfortable for the opposition, our movement was good. Harry gave a fantastic centre-forward's performance.

"His all-round game was excellent.

"We are in a really good position now and now owe it to our supporters to travel to San Marino and finish the group off."

How did Scotland do?

SNS Nathan Patterson and Che Adams celebrate Scotland's 2-0 win

Scotland secured a World Cup play-off spot after a win over Moldova.

Goals from Nathan Patterson and Che Adams, as well as a vital penalty save from keeper Craig Gordon, saw the Scots claim a 2-0 victory.

SNS Scotland celebrate Patterson's goal

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke told Sky Sports: "It was a good performance, aggressive going forward and trying to create chances.

"A lot of shots but only two goals. The penalty could have made it nervy but when you need him, Craig [Gordon] is always there. All focus is Denmark now."

Scotland's final match of the qualifiers is against Denmark on Monday.

What about Northern Ireland?

Reuters Dale Taylor made his debut for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland moved to third in Group C, beating Lithuania 1-0 in Belfast.

The game's only goal came from Lithuania's Benas Satkus heading the ball into his own net.

17-year-old striker, Dale Taylor, came off the Northern Ireland bench late in the game to make his first appearance for his country.

Northern Ireland, whose hopes of qualification were ended last month after defeats to Switzerland and Bulgaria, play their final game against European Champions, Italy, at Windsor Park on Monday.

When do Wales play?

Reuters Gareth Bale prepares for his team's match against Belarus

Wales host Belarus in Cardiff on Saturday, with Gareth Bale set to make his 100th appearance for his country.

Having won their Nations League group last year, Wales are guaranteed at least a place in the play-offs.

But, The Dragons could still top Group E if the group's leaders Belgium, lose to Estonia and then Wales in the following game in Cardiff.