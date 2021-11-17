play
Children in Need 2021: What are you doing this year?

Last updated at 07:18
This year's show will be hosted by former Arsenal footballer and presenter Alex Scott, comedian and presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian and presenter Graham Norton, television presenter Ade Adepitan and comedian and actor Chris Ramsey

Children in Need 2021 is just around the corner!

It's a time when the nation comes together to help raise money for charities and projects supporting children and young people right across the UK.

The charity helps children in lots of different circumstances, including those in poverty, children with disabilities and illnesses, children who have gone through distress or trauma and those dealing with mental health issues.

Children in Need's famous appeal programme airs in November each year and it features celebrities who take part in challenges and special films showing how the money raised helps children.

BBC weather presenter Owain Wyn-Evans did an incredible 24-hour drumathon for Children in Need 2021

Lots of people also take part in challenges at home, or in their local communities to raise money. This can include things bake sales, singathons and sponsored runs.

This year, Children in Need is encouraging people to get their Strictly on by dressing up in their favourite glamorous dance outfits for the school run, when they visit the supermarket and for adults, even for their day at work! They can pay a small donation to take part, or get others to sponsor them.

Pudsey will be back for another year!

For those who aren't big fans of dance, the charity is also asking people to take part in a sponsored ramble, getting together with friends or family for a walk and turning it into a fundraiser.

And if you're up for it, you can take on your own unique Children In Need challenge! Perhaps you'll be doing a sponsored silence, wearing fancy dress to school, or selling some of your old toys and books at a car boot sale.

Whatever it is we want to hear from you! Let us know what you'll be doing for Children in Need in the comments below.

  • I will be wearing my yellow polo shirt from my last school with a yellow hair band with pokodots and my dungarees on 💛💛💛

  • Hi, I’m having non uniform at my secondary school.

    🐶 used to be georginathedoglover 🐶

  • I made some pudsey biscuits and did a strictly quiz at guides. For every answer we got wrong for the quiz, we had to donate £1, I donated £5

    • 2020L replied:
      I'm not doing anything 😔

  • My school is finally having a non-school uniform day for the first time in 2 years!!

  • Doing mufti at 🏫.

  • I’m doing anything this year. I’ll just watch it on Friday that’s it.

  • Sale cake and fancy dress party and watching children in need

  • I did a Dance-a-thon at brownies

  • I am doing a pj day at school 🏫

  • Me and my friends are running a stall for our school fair, I’m so excited.

    • pugsarecute replied:
      One of my friends is doing a guess the dog name stall

  • I am having mufti and donating 1 pound and then me and some of my freinds are holding a cake sale!

    • unicorn29 replied:
      I’m donating £1

  • dresing up and watching the programe

