CBBC's Jamie Johnson is tackling racism in football

Racism in football is a big topic that's been in the news a lot in recent months.

It follows events like Euro 2020 and England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary in October which saw a number of black football players receive racial abuse both in person and online.

CBBC show Jamie Johnson is highlighting the problem at grassroots level in some of its latest episodes.

Edleen John is the Director of International Relations, Corporate Affairs and Co-Partner for Equality and Diversity & Inclusion at The Football Association (FA). As part of her role, she helps oversee the FA's plans to tackle issues relating to diversity and inclusion, including racism in the sport.

She spoke to Newsround about the importance of shows like Jamie Johnson highlighting racism and what the FA is doing to tackle it.

