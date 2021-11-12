play
24hr Drumathon: 'I get five minutes to use the loo' says weatherman Owain

As Children in Need 2021 is nearly here, BBC (and sometimes Newsround) weather presenter Owain Wyn-Evans has found a different way to raise money for children around the UK.

After going viral with his drumming skills during lockdown he's decided to do a drumathon - drumming for 24 hours.

"I do get five minutes an hour to not drum," Owain says.

"That's just for me to use the loos basically."

Owain won't be on his own though, as he'll have some visiting drummers joining him to keep with the beat during parts of his challenge.

