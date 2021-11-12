Vegan glitter invented to avoid plastic pollution

Getty Images

Despite providing festive sparkle, glitter is one Christmas leftover that's really hard to get rid of.

Just like Christmas tree needles, you'll keep finding the shiny stuff everywhere, months after the big day.

But, the big problem with glitter is it's made from tiny pieces of plastic which don't break down and can end up in the environment, harming wildlife.

"They get into the soil, the ocean and contribute to an overall level of pollution," says Professor Silvia Vignolini, who along with a team of scientists at the University of Cambridge, think they have found a solution to this sparkly problem.

University of Cambridge

The scientists at Cambridge have come up with a new plastic-free glitter that is non-toxic, vegan and biodegradable, meaning it will break down in the environment over time.

Using cells from brightly coloured plants and fruits, the eco-friendly glitter still shines brightly with vibrant colours that shouldn't fade over time like normal glitter.

It can also bend light, using a process called structural colour, the same thing that happens naturally with butterfly wings, some beetles and peacock feathers, which is why all of those things appear to change colour when in different types of lighting.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Putting the sparkle in glitter without the plastic (2019)

Unfortunately, Prof Vignolini says the new glitter will be just as messy, meaning you'll still keep finding it in the most unusual of places. However, if it does end up in rivers and oceans it'll not be a problem for the wildlife living there.

"It will be just as annoying - but it won't harm the planet," she said.

Around 5,500 tonnes of microplastics are produced in Europe every year, that's the equivalent weight of more than eleven full passenger planes!

It's now hoped that the new environmentally friendly glitter could eventually be used to replace the microplastics found in make-up.

"Consumers are starting to realise that while glitters are fun, they also have real environmental harms," Prof Vignolini added.