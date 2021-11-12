play
Watch Newsround

Should MPs be allowed to do another job?

Recently there has been lots of talk about Members of Parliament (MPs) and their jobs.

MPs are currently able to have another job outside of their role in Parliament, as long as they are not a government minister.

But there has been debate about whether MPs should be allowed to have two jobs, because it could be seen a distraction from their main role.

The argument started after Conservative MP, Sir Geoffrey Cox, spent a lot of time and earned lots of money doing his second job as a lawyer. His work also saw him spend quite a bit of time abroad.

Sounds complicated? De-Graft explains all.

