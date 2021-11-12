Meet Julia 'Hurricane' Hawkins, the 105-year-old world record breaking sprinter

EVN Agency Julia 'Hurricane' Hawkins celebrates her record!

You may have a parents race at your school sports day, but what about a grandparents race... or even a great-grandparents race!

Well Julia Hawkins, who is nicknamed 'Hurricane', took part in the Louisiana Senior Games on Sunday, and set a new 100m world record at the grand age of 105-years-old!

The retired teacher broke the record, running it in 1 minute and 2 seconds while competing in the women's 105+ age category.

However, the ever-competitive Julia said she was slightly disappointed with her time and that she had hoped to run faster!

"It was wonderful to see so many family members and friends. But I wanted to do it in less than a minute," she said after the race.

"I love to run, and I love being an inspiration to others," she added.

"I want to keep running as long as I can. My message to others is that you have to stay active if you want to be healthy and happy as you age."

EVN Agency SPEEDY GRAN! Hurricane Hawkins sprints along the track on her way to setting a new world record

Julia took up running at age 100 after deciding to give up cycling. She said she became tired of beating everyone in her age category all the time!

Her four children are often at the side of the track to cheer her on, and she describes winning races as "magic moments".

"They're absolutely out of this world, they're so unusual", she told USA Today Sports. "Every time I race it's a magic moment."

What do you think of Julia 'Hurricane' Hawkins? Let us know in the comments!