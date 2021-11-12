Antarctic Penguin rescued 1,800 miles from home in New Zealand

Harry Singh Adelie penguin Pingu was found looking lost and tired by local residents.

Meet Pingu! This little Adelie penguin has been found roaming a beach in New Zealand - over 3,000 kilometres from his home in Antarctica!

It is thought the penguin, who the locals have named Pingu, must have made the tricky journey across the ocean by accident.

"First I thought it (was) a soft toy, suddenly the penguin moved his head, so I realized it was real," said Harry Singh, the local resident who found him on the beach at Birdlings Flat, a settlement south of the city of Christchurch.

It is extremely rare for these birds to make this journey, and it is said to be only the third time an Adelie penguin has reached the shores of New Zealand.

Mr Singh called a local penguin rescue centre who came and collected the little fella.

Pingu was said to be tired and hungry from his long journey but was being looked after by specialist vets.

He has since been given fluids and fed via a feeding tube, and when back to full fitness, will eventually be released onto a safe beach.