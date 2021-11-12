Cumbre Vieja: Volcano continues to erupt on La Palma
The Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Spanish island of La Palma, has been erupting for almost eight weeks and the streams of lava and ash are showing no signs of stopping.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Spanish island of La Palma, has been erupting for almost eight weeks...
Getty Images
and the streams of lava and ash are showing no signs of stopping.
EPA
Around 2,000 buildings have been destroyed, including houses and schools, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes. Lava has destroyed almost 1,000 hectares (2471 acres) of land since the eruption began in mid-September.
Reuters
Rivers of red-hot lava have again made their way into the Atlantic Ocean, sending up plumes of white smoke into the sky. It is the second time that lava has reached the sea during this eruption.
Reuters
Scientists had been concerned about lava meeting the ocean because toxic gases can be released into the air when super-hot lava and seawater mix, but experts on the island said there was no need for residents to stay indoors this time, as the area was not as populated.
EPA
Spain's Military Emergencies Unit have been on hand throughout the eruption to keep the people living there safe. So far nobody has been badly hurt.
Luismi Ortiz / Military Emergency Unit (UME)/ EPA
The expert teams, dressed in protective suits and gas masks, have been busy taking samples of lava to measure its temperature.
EPA
It is not just lava that is causing major issues on the island...
Reuters
ashfall has become more intense in recent days, coating the areas surrounding the volcano with a thick blanket of black dust - just look at this car windscreen.