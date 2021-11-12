Should MPs be allowed to do another job?

Reuters Sir Geoffrey Cox is being investigated for a potential breach of Parliamentary rules

There's been lots of talk about Members of Parliament (MPs) and their jobs recently.

MPs are currently able to have another job outside of their role in Parliament, as long as they are not a government minister.

Different rules apply to ministers as they are given a specific area of government to look after, for example health and social care, defence, foreign affairs or the country's budget and public spending.

Outside of the government, there are MPs who work as lawyers, advisors to companies, consultants and there's even a doctor!

More than 200 MPs received earnings on top of the salary they got as a politician in the last year.

Some people are in favour of MPs doing other work outside of their main job as they believe it helps politicians understand what's going on in the country beyond their meetings in Parliament, and this can help them support their constituencies better.

However, not everyone agrees. Others feel MPs having another job could be a distraction from their important roles running the country. They're also paid a lot more for their work as an MP than the average person in the UK earns.

So, why is this debate going on right now? Well, it's largely because of a Conservative MP called Sir Geoffrey Cox. He spent a lot of time and earned lots of money doing his second job as a lawyer. His work also saw him spend quite a bit of time abroad.

The Labour party called for an investigation into a possible breach of the rules around second jobs. It's after a video clip surfaced which appeared to show Mr Cox using his MP's office to carry out private work linked to his job as a lawyer for the British Virgin Islands inquiry.

We want to know what you think about this topic. Should MPs be allowed to have second jobs? Have your say in our vote below!

What happened in Sir Geoffrey's case?

UK Parliament via PA A clip of Sir Geoffrey appeared to show him carrying out work for his job as a lawyer in his Parliamentary office

Sir Geoffrey has earned more than £700,000 for advising the British Virgin Islands inquiry. He's made almost £900,000 for his work as a lawyer over the past year.

The Conservative MP has said he didn't break any rules and works long hours to make sure he gets his job done.

However, this has been questioned. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said MPs should not use "anything that is funded by the taxpayer", including their parliamentary offices, for outside work.

"For any MP, if they do have external interests, they should of course be open and transparent about that. They should be following all the rules all the time, including no lobbying," Mr Javid told BBC Breakfast.

"If you have an external interest, I can't see why you would be using anything that is funded by the taxpayer... I think that would include your office space," he added.

The Labour party's deputy leader Angela Rayner also criticised Mr Cox's actions, saying he appeared to be in "brazen breach of the rules".

What are the rules around second jobs?

Getty Images Douglas Ross worked as a linesman and referee but gave it up when he became leader of the Scottish Conservative Party

Although MPs can have second jobs, under the Parliamentary code of conduct, they are not allowed to use any "public resources" to provide "personal or financial benefit on themselves or anyone else".

They must also publicly declare any additional income, along with gifts, donations and any involvement they have in companies where they own more then 15% of shares.

MPs who leave government have to speak to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) about any jobs they are looking to do in the two years following them leaving their job.

They're also banned from what's known as lobbying the government for two years.

Lobbying is when a person or a group tries to persuade a minister, a government official or someone in Parliament to support a particular policy or campaign.

General Election 2019: The Houses of Parliament and how the country is run

Lobbying is a normal part of the democratic process and anybody can do it by signing a petition or writing to their MP, for example.

MPs are expected to lobby on behalf of their constituents - they might try to persuade the government to build a new hospital in their local area, for example.

However, because lobbying from an MP is more likely to be effective than lobbying from the general public, there are rules to make sure they do not take advantage of their position for reasons other than the best interests of the people who elected them.

UK Parliament via PA Owen Paterson recently resigned from his role as an MP after he was found to have broken parliamentary rules

They must declare any jobs they have, or that a member of their family has, that could influence their opinions. And they are not allowed to take money for raising issues in the House of Commons or with ministers.

Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson recently resigned from his role after he was found to have broken parliamentary rules.

A report published last week said Mr Paterson had used his position as an MP on multiple occasions to lobby other ministers and officials to help benefit two companies which he'd carried out work for.

