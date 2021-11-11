Hot air balloon: Up, up and away - check out this epic balloon record!

Getty Images Rémi took pictures during his epic trip

Hot air balloon rides can be a little scary for those afraid of heights, but have you ever seen someone take a trip ON TOP of one before?

Well, that's exactly what this daredevil did!

28-year-old Frenchman Rémi Ouvrard has now broken the world record for standing on a hot air balloon at altitude. He balanced on the balloon while he was thousands of metres above sea level in Chatellerault, western France.

Rémi was attempting to set the record as part of a charity event in France which was raising money for research into rare neuromuscular diseases.

He was aiming to meet an altitude of 3,637 metres which matched the phone number linked to the event, 36-37. However, the Frenchman, whose balloon was steered by his own father who is a pilot, ended up reaching a peak altitude of 4,016 metres!

Getty Images The balloonist has already broken the world record once before

Before the flight, Rémi appeared cool, calm and collected.

"I have complete confidence in my father. He has the most tasks to do with the piloting," he told local news in France.

To prepare for the event, Rémi was attached to a harness and he was also given an oxygen cylinder to take along with him just in case he needed it. However, his main concern was making sure he had enough battery on his phone to last the entirety of the trip!

"I hope it will hold up because I have to do a live performance and a dedication to Philippe Croizon and Thomas Pesquet," he said.

French athlete Philippe Croizon is the first quadruple amputee to swim across the English Channel and to take part in the Dakar Rally which currently takes place in Saudi Arabia. Thomas Pesquet is a French astronaut, aerospace engineer and pilot who recently returned from a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Getty Images Rémi stood on the balloon for an hour and a half in total

Rémi ended up standing on the balloon for an hour and a half in total.

However, his latest feat doesn't mark the first time Rémi has broken a record of this nature. He successfully balanced on a hot-air balloon at 1,217 metres above sea level in February 2020, and the brave balloonist already looks set to take on a new hot air balloon challenge next year.

"I told my father about it three days ago," he said. "I have an idea for next year's Telethon."

Watch this space!