Steven Gerrard leaves Rangers to become new Aston Villa manager

Steven Gerrard has been announced as the new manager of Aston Villa - a move that ends his three-year reign as boss at Scottish side Glasgow Rangers.

Last season Gerrard helped to guide Rangers to their first league title win in 10 years.

Heading to Villa, Gerrard will replace former manager Dean Smith, who was sacked on Sunday after five defeats in a row.

"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach," said Gerrard.

BBC Sport Scotland reported that Aston Villa have paid Rangers £4.5m in compensation.

"Steven and his backroom staff have ensured that the club is undoubtedly in a better place today than it was three-and-a-half years ago," said Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson.

Gerrard enjoyed a successful time in charge of Rangers and said: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club."

"Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future." he added.

Can he change Villa's fortune?

Aston Villa are sitting 16th in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone.

The club are currently experiencing their worst losing streak since February 2017.

Gerrard's first match in charge will be a home game against Brighton, with tough matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea to come before the end of the year.

Gerrard's top moments at Rangers

Steven Gerrard was appointed manager of Rangers in 2018 as part of a four year deal.

By 2019 he had helped them to secure a first league victory at big rivals Celtic since October 2010.

One year later and Gerrard helped the team secure his biggest win in charge with a massive 8-0 victory over Hamilton at Ibrox.

In March 2021 Rangers secured their first Scottish title for 10 years, finishing 25 points ahead of Celtic and without losing a league match.

