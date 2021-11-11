How much did these amazing movie props sell for in auction?
From Hogwarts acceptance letters to a hoverboard take a look at how much some of these amazing movie props sold for at auction
More than 1,100 pieces of film and TV memorabilia went up for auction this week. This incredible signed hoverboard prop from Back To The Future Part II, was one of the most expensive items, selling for a whopping £300,000!
The auction also had costumes for sale, including the Batman suit from the 1995 film Batman Forever, which sold for £75,000, and Tobey Maguire's web-slinger outfit from 2007's Spider-Man 3, which sold for £130,000.
The memorabilia is being sold by the company Prop Store, based in Hertfordshire. Buddy's suit from the Christmas film Elf was another top-seller, with someone bidding £175,000 for the costume. That's more than 10 times what they thought it would sell for! HO-HO-WOW!
Star Wars props proved to be very popular, with Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber from the Star Wars film, Revenge of the Sith, selling for £180,000!
The force was strong with these two items from the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi! This miniature X-wing model sold for £190,000, and this Stormtrooper helmet sold for £105,000.
One lucky bidder was able to bag themselves a Hogwarts acceptance letter from the first Harry Potter movie for £18,000! Do you think they paid in galleons?
Another bidder was able to catch the Golden Snitch for £3,000. This gift set was given to senior crew members from the first Harry Potter film and there are only thought to be around 50 of them in the world.
This prop car from Jurrassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been through some things! The roarsome vehicle sold for £30,000. I wonder where they're going to put it?
One lucky bidder managed to bag themselves a Golden Ticket from the 2005 remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. This one belonged to Augustus Gloop and comes pre-chewed - yummy. It sold for £6,500 at auction.