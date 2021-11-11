Instagram is testing out a new 'Take a Break' feature

Getty Images Instagram wants to encourage people to take social media breaks

Social media giant Instagram is testing out a brand new 'Take A Break' feature.

It aims to encourage users to take a step back from the platform by giving them reminders when they've spent a certain period of time on it.

It'll also offer tips on what people can do during their break, like taking a few deep breaths, writing down what they're thinking, listening to their favourite song, or completing something on their to-do list.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri took to social media on Wednesday to provide more details on the feature.

Getty Images Several apps have features which allow users to control how much time they spend on them

"If you opt in, it encourages you to take a break from Instagram after you spend a certain amount of time on the app - 10, 20, or 30 minutes," said Mr Mosseri.

"This... is part of a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram."

Users will have to opt in to the feature to activate it but Instagram have said that it would be "sending teens a notification urging them to turn it on."

Pictures released as part of the announcement show that the prompt will display in users' feeds but won't take over the entire screen, with people commenting online that, in theory, users could scroll right past it.

The feature comes after Facebook - which owns Instagram - was heavily criticised for hiding research it has done about how social media affects young people.

Some of the research they found showed that young people blamed Instagram for increased levels of anxiety and depression.

The Take A Break feature could become available to all Instagram users by December if testing is successful.

We want to hear from you - do you want reminders to take a break from social media? Let us know below and have your say in the comments!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

What are other social media apps doing?

Video sharing platform TikTok first introduced its screen time management feature in April 2019, allowing people to choose how long they spend on the app each day.

Last year, the app took things one step further, introducing what it called 'Screen Time Management in Feed'. This gives users visual prompts to remind them to think about how much time they're spending on it and it also encourages them to take time out.

TikTok also introduced its Family Safety Mode feature in 2020 which links a parent's TikTok account to their teenage child's. As part of the feature, parents can control how long their children are on the app each day.

Getty Images Apps like TikTok and YouTube have time management features

YouTube also has a Take A Break feature, which prompts users with a visual reminder once they've spent a certain amount of time on the app. Once they've enabled the feature, people are able to set how often they want the reminders to show up.

They can also check how long they watched videos on YouTube for during a day, over a week and they can also see what their daily average watch time is.