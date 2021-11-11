Biggest snowfall in Chinese city for 116 years

Shenyang in north-east China has seen massive amount of snow in the past few days. Take a look at some of the amazing pictures of the blizzard.
The Imperial Palace in Shenyang has been covered with snow from a blizzard which began over the weekend in north-eastern China.
Getty Images
According to the state news agency Xinhua, it's the highest snowfall that the city has seen in more than 100 years.
Getty Images
The average snowfall is 51cm across the Liaoning province!
Getty Images
Traffic and transport have been badly affected by the snow, with roads and stations shut. Meteorologists, the technical term for people who study the weather, believe the snow storm may have been caused by a complex weather pattern known as La Niña.
Getty Images
The city's airport was forced to close on Sunday when the storm first hit, and many flights were cancelled once it reopened on Monday.
Getty Images
However some have been making the most of the change in weather, including this giant panda at Jinan Zoo in the Shandong Province.
Getty Images
These bicycles have turned into ice-cycles! Power outages in September in China impacted the north-east regions of the country, with rising costs for heating and energy as a result. But authorities have said they are increasing coal imports to keep up with demand.
Getty Images
And even parts of the Great Wall of China was dusted in snow from the blizzard.
Getty Images
Snow stretched further South throughout the week, with the city of Tianjin experiencing some snowfall on Tuesday. Meteorologists say temperatures will remain very low for the next few days.