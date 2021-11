A badger cub got more than they bargained for before a dramatic rescue!

Ah, the sea - full of lots of lovely fish, crabs and... badgers?

Well, one badger anyway, who got a bit more than it bargained for when it went exploring at the edge of a cliff in Cornwall, England.

Typically, badgers are not sea-faring creatures, but this one had a lucky escape.

Watch the clip to find out the incredible story!