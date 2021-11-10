play
Remembrance Day: Knitted soldier by 'knitting Banksey' appears at war memorial

Last updated at 17:03
Soldier November 2020
This soldier was created for Remembrance Sunday last year

A life-sized knitted soldier has been placed at a War Memorial in Leicestershire by an anonymous knitter.

The woolly soldier was placed at Syston War Memorial Clock Tower, in Leicestershire ahead of Remembrance Day this Thursday.

The mystery artist is known as Syston's 'Knitting Banxy', named after street artist Banksy.

Previous creations include colourful post box toppers and last year the mysterious artist also marked Remembrance Day.

She told the BBC she has chosen to keep her identity secret as she "prefers to stay in the shadows".

Soldier November 2020
This soldier was created for Remembrance Sunday last year

Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

A two-minute silence is held at 11am to remember the people who have died in wars around the world.

