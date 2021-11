What is malaria, who does it affect and how can it be stopped?

In October, the World Health Organisation approved a new vaccine for malaria.

Malaria is a deadly disease spread by mosquitoes.

The vaccine will now be offered to young children all over Africa, South America and parts of Asia.

We ask Dr Ndifnaji Namacha, who is a doctor in Malawi, how important this vaccine is and what it means for children.