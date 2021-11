As we know, climate change is a huge problem.

But some companies around the world have realised that customers are willing to spend a little more in order to be greener.

So much so, that organisations, businesses and even governments often exaggerate their environmental footprint in order to seem more eco-friendly and appeal to more people.

This tactic is known as greenwashing.

Jenny finds out what greenwashing is and how it affects the way we spend our money.