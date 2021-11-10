GBBO: Send us your bakes to celebrate the semi-final!

Channel 4 From twelve to four - who has made it through to this year's semi-final?

How quickly has this series of the Great British Bake Off gone? And Tuesday evening's quarter-final episode was certainly a nail-biter!

Warning - spoilers are ahead!

Star baker was Chigs - who delighted the judges with his gluten-free two-tiered red velvet showstopper and won the technical challenge with his vegan sausage rolls.

With all the remaining bakers performing well throughout the competition, the judges had a challenging decision to make.

It came down to creative perfectionist baker Crystelle and her close friend, the colourful, funny Lizzie.

Both their show-stoppers wowed the judges with their detailed beautiful cakes.

But ultimately it was decided that Lizzie would not progress to the semi-final.

This means that Crystelle is through to the semi-final, alongside Chigs, Jürgen and Giuseppe.

Love Productions Lizzie, who was a fan favourite, had an emotional goodbye with close friend Crystelle

Lizzie's final bake in the competition - a gluten-free sponge - was inspired by her neurodiversity.

The baker, who has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (also known as ADHD) and dyslexia, reflected on her experiences as someone with special education needs to create a colourful, complex cake decorated with jumbled numbers and letters.

She amazed the judges with her showstopper, but Crystelle pipped her to the post with a beautiful cake inspired by her grandma.

Love Productions

Lizzie shared a message with Bake Off fans, saying her experience on the show had been "10 out of 10".

What do you think of this week's episode? Do you think Lizzie should have been sent home?

And who do you think will be making it to this year's Bake Off final?

Let us know in the comments.

Love Productions

