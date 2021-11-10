Apple's original computer sold for $400,000 in US

JOHN MORAN AUCTIONEERS, INC. The Apple-1 fetched $400,000 at US auction

An original Apple computer which was hand built by the company's creators Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs back in 1976 has fetched an impressive $400,000, which is equal to £294,990, at auction in the US.

The Apple-1, which still works today, is one of just 200 computers made when the company was first started. Back then, in 1976, the machines were sold for $666.66 each, reportedly because Wozniak liked repeating numbers.

The latest computer sold is covered in koa wood which is a material only found in Hawaii, making it even rarer.

One computer shop that took a delivery of around 50 units decided to encase some of them in wood, John Moran Auctioneers which managed the sale said.

The computer has only had two owners since it was made - a college professor and his student who is said to have bought the machine for $650 (£479).

"It was originally purchased by an electronics professor at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California, who then sold it to his student in 1977," according to the auction house's website.

The sale included user manuals and Apple software on two cassette tapes.

JOHN MORAN AUCTIONEERS, INC. The computer is one of just 200 made

"This is kind of the holy grail for vintage electronics and computer tech collectors," Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen told the Los Angeles Times ahead of the bidding. "That really makes it exciting for a lot of people."

Despite this particular Apple-1 fetching a tidy sum at auction, it's not actually the most expensive one to be sold.

A working Apple-1 that came to the market in 2014 was sold by auctioneers Bonhams for a staggering $905,000 (£667,867)!

What do you think of the computer? Would you be happy with using old school tech in place of your modern gadgets? Let us know in the comments!