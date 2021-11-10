Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala has tied the knot!

MALIN FEZEHAI Malala and Asser took part in a nikkah ceremony

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has "tied the knot" with her partner Asser Malik during an Islamic ceremony in Birmingham.

Malala and Asser took part in what's known as a nikkah ceremony, where the bride and groom sign a marriage contract in the presence of an imam and at least two witnesses, giving their consent to be married.

The activist took to social media to share the news. "Today marks a precious day in my life," she tweeted.

"Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families.

"We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

MALIN FEZEHAI

The 24-year-old activist is best known for campaigning for girls' education.

She was shot by the Taliban in 2012 when she was just 15 years old.

The extremist group wanted to ban girls from getting an education, but Malala kept a diary where she wrote about wanting to continue going to school, and her belief that girls should have the right do so.

This made her a target for the Taliban.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Malala Yousafzai: I am very worried about the rights of women and girls

After recovering from her injuries, Malala and her family moved to Birmingham. She became the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 and went on to study at Oxford University where she completed a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

Since graduating, Malala has continued to campaign for girls' and women's rights. She recently spoke out against the Taliban following the groups return to power in Afghanistan earlier this year.

The activist called on world leaders to offer protection and support to those most at risk after the change in government.