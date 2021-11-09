Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Songs and dances for Week 8

Another week down and we saw another set of amazing performances on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.

Sadly the Strictly journey had to end for Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones after their jive failed to impress the judges and the voting public.

But with the remaining couples all desperate for a place in next week's much anticipated musicals spectacular, it's all to play for this Saturday night.

What songs and dances can we expect?

TV presenter AJ and pro dancer Kai topped the leader board last week, earning a whopping 39 (three tens and a nine) for their energetic Charleston. This week they will take on the paso doble to Ruelle's epic track "Game of Survival".

But can Eastenders actress Rose and dance partner Giovanni reclaim the top spot as they perform their couple's choice dance? They will hope to impress the judges as they dance to "Symphony" by British classical pop group Clean Bandit and Swedish singer Zara Larsson.

Getty Images Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson went to number one with Symphony back in 2017.

This week, Dragon's Den star Sara & her dance partner Aljaz will perform the Argentine tango to a disco classic by two divas of the 1970's - Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand's, "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)".

Tilly and Nikita found themselves in the dance-off during Sunday's show. The social media star and her pro partner will hope to bounce back with a high tempo quickstep on Saturday. They will be performing the big band number, "I Won't Dance" by 60's singer Damita Jo.

After their funky couples choice last weekend, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and his partner Nadiya will be returning to the ballroom with an American Smooth. Dan, who says he is enjoying every moment of learning to dance, is hoping to be "King Of The Road" as they take on the 1990 hit for The Proclaimers.

Getty Images Dan is dancing to "King of the Road", which was covered by Scottish band The Proclaimers in 1990.

Baker John and professional partner Johannes are also upping the tempo this weekend, performing a samba to "Acuyuye" by Latin artist DLG. Their rumba last week was a hit with head judge Shirley Ballas - she gave it a 10! Can they do the same with this party number?

CBBC's Rhys and his partner Nancy will take on the energetic Charleston, amazingly to a song called, "The Charleston"! The Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys song promises a classic, characterful performance, but can Rhys and Nancy deliver?

Finally, McFly's Tom and his partner Amy will perform a Viennese waltz to rock ballad Iris by American band, Goo Goo Dolls. He scored his first tens last weekend and has impressed in the ballroom routines in previous weeks.

We will all have to wait to see the celebs and their pro partners perform on Saturday night, but they will all want to remain in the competition as Musicals week is often a highlight of the series.

Let us know in the comments who you're looking forward to watching this week! Who is your favourite couple?