Instagram pet pictures trend unlikely to lead to planted trees

Getty Images

Instagram users have been sharing even more photos of their pets recently because of a sticker with a caption that claims a tree would be planted for every pet photo posted.

The sticker which claims "We'll plant 1 tree for every pet picture," has been shared over four million times in Stories since it was created.

But after a while people started questioning who was going to be planting these trees. Can you help the environment just by sharing a cute photo of your pet?

Stickers add a small image or line of text to a post, and on November 1 Instagram rolled out the "Add Yours" feature - which allows users to re-share and create their own post with a sticker as part of a public thread.

On Monday 1 November, a sticker saying "We'll plant 1 tree for every pet picture," alongside a dog emoji started being shared across the platform.

Lots of people started sharing pictures of their dogs, cats and other animals thinking that more trees would be planted as a result.

So who posted it originally?

An account for a company called PlantATreeCo, has claimed responsibility for the trend saying they started it to raise awareness, but within ten minutes as it started to spread, they realised they didn't have the resources to plant that many trees and so deleted it.

Getty Images People started questioning how sharing a photo of your pet could lead to trees being planted

PlantATreeCo says even though they deleted the sticker it continued to spread, but without their name on it.

Trees help tackle climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

In May the government said it planned to increase tree planting in England to meet a UK-wide target of 30,000 hectares (74,100 acres) a year by 2024 - the equivalent of at least 90 million trees.

A spokesman for Meta, Instagram's parent company which recently rebranded from Facebook, said the trend "shows the power of the Instagram community to raise awareness on important topics.

"Like all other 'Add Yours' sticker threads, it was started by an independent Instagram account - not Instagram."