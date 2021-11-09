Marie Antoinette: French Queen's diamond bracelets go under the hammer

Getty Images These bracelets are going on auction soon, but if you want them you'll need to save up your pocket money for a LONG time!

The historical French Queen Marie Antoinette's diamond bracelets are going up for auction, and it's predicted they will be sold for a whopping $2 million.

As the wife of King Louis XVI, Marie Antoinette ruled France from 1774 until 1793, when she was executed during the French Revolution.

The auction will take place on 9 November in Geneva, which is a city in Switzerland.

Lots of other precious jewels will also be up for grabs, including rare coloured diamonds.

Marie Antoinette's bracelets sit in a blue velvet box, each made of three strings of diamonds and a large barrette clasp (a fastener that looks like a bar).

The bracelets are made up of an impressive 112 diamonds in total.

Head of British auction house Christie's jewellery department in Geneva, Max Fawcett said the historical items were extremely rare and he is expecting "fireworks" when they are sold.

"Really, they have never left royal hands, this is a piece of French history that has remained within those families for more than 200 years and again, that is exceptionally rare to find, and especially jewels of such great quality," he added.

Getty Images The bracelets are currently owned by a European royal family

The historical Queen's jewellery is estimated to fetch between $2 million (£1.46 million) and $4 million (£2.92 million), according to Christie's.

A portrait made in 1785 shows Marie Antoinette wearing the bracelets. The painting is now on show at the National Museum in Sweden's capital city, Stockholm.

This isn't the first time Marie Antoinette's jewellery has been sold at auction. In 2018, a pearl and diamond pendant was sold by a different auction house called Sotheby's.

It went for $36m (£28m), which Sotheby's described at the time as record-breaking.