SpaceX astronauts splash down to Earth safely after six months on board ISS

Last updated at 15:41
SpaceX astronauts land safely back on EarthNASA
The Dragon capsule, containing four astronauts Thomas Pesquet, Megan McArthur, Shane Kimbrough, and Aki Hoshide splashed back down to Earth on Monday.

Four SpaceX astronauts have landed safely back on Earth after a six month mission on the International Space Station.

The Dragon capsule landed safely in the ocean off the coast of Florida in the United States, and was met by a recovery ship soon afterwards.

Nasa's Megan McArthur looked delighted to be back home after her six-month mission.NASA
Nasa astronaut Megan McArthur looked delighted to be back home after her six-month mission.

The SpaceX capsule, known as 'Endeavour', successfully parachuted into the sea after a thrilling re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.

The flight was shown live via a Nasa web stream and some lucky spectators from the Gulf coast even managed to catch a glimpse of it streaking across the sky.

SpaceX Dragon capsule flying back into Earth's atmosphereNASA
The Dragon capsule re-entered the Earth's atmosphere, leaving a fiery tail behind it, and landed safely less than an hour later.

It was compared to a meteor as the capsule left a bright, fiery trail similar to that seen behind comets.

The crew on board were advised to wear space nappies for the 20-hour return journey as they toilet onboard the Dragon capsule was declared out of order before departure.

It was due to a leak after a tube from the loo became un-glued, making it unusable for the crew.

SpaceX Dragon capsule after landingNASA Flickr
The recovery crew for the Dragon capsule seemed happy to have completed the mission!

During the mission, the crew carried out multiple experiments including growing their own chilli peppers to make tacos!

