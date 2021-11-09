SpaceX astronauts splash down to Earth safely after six months on board ISS

Four SpaceX astronauts have landed safely back on Earth after a six month mission on the International Space Station.
The Dragon capsule landed safely in the ocean off the coast of Florida in the United States, and was met by a recovery ship soon afterwards.
The SpaceX capsule, known as 'Endeavour', successfully parachuted into the sea after a thrilling re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.
The flight was shown live via a Nasa web stream and some lucky spectators from the Gulf coast even managed to catch a glimpse of it streaking across the sky.
It was compared to a meteor as the capsule left a bright, fiery trail similar to that seen behind comets.
The crew on board were advised to wear space nappies for the 20-hour return journey as they toilet onboard the Dragon capsule was declared out of order before departure.
It was due to a leak after a tube from the loo became un-glued, making it unusable for the crew.
During the mission, the crew carried out multiple experiments including growing their own chilli peppers to make tacos!
