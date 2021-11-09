Sustainable fashion: How to be fashionable without harming the planet

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Kavita tells us her top tips for being fashionable without harming the planet

Clothes - we wear them for practical reasons to keep warm but they are also a great way to express our individuality.

The way we look in public is important to lots of us and some feel pressure to keep up with the latest fashion trends.

But, making clothes comes at a big cost. The fashion industry is a major source of the greenhouse gases that are overheating the planet.

Second-hand shopping expert Kavita gives us her advice on how to be both fashionable and environmentally friendly at the same time.

Tip 1 - Buy second hand

Kavita says buying second hand or swapping clothes is a great way to be sustainable.

"There are so many amazing things you find in charity shops, for as little as £1 to £5," says Kavita.

Charity shopping is also good because you are helping a good cause by donating to charities.

Another idea is to swap clothes with family and friends. Some people have clothes swap parties, as a way to get together and exchange clothes you no longer want, for some of your friends' items.

What impact does fashion have on the planet?

Tip 2 - Fix it fun

Do you have clothes that are damaged? Maybe there is a hole in your jumper. Well why not try ask a grown-up to help you fix it.

"Look at different ways you can fix it or decorate it", says Kavita. Maybe if you buy something second hand but it isn't quite your style you could "add buttons, collars or gems", to make it your own.

It's better for the environment if you fix and decorate clothes, rather than throw them away. When you throw them away, they could end up in landfill sites where the clothes can be burned, releasing gases into the air which are bad for the planet.

What is fast fashion? Fast fashion is when shops make clothes that are available quickly and cheaply, so the latest trends are available and don't cost much. But this has a huge impact on our environment, as according to the United Nations, it is the second biggest polluter. The types of factors that cause damage is: Carbon emissions

Wasting Water

Fibres released in the wash

Landfill Read more about this here.

Tip 3 - Treat like treasure

Kavita talks about the importance of looking after your clothes so they last longer.

"It doesn't matter where you buy something from, as long as you're wearing it all the time, it actually gets its value and means it's not going to waste as quickly," she says.

Kavita told Newsround another tip is "don't throw things away, you could give clothes to a charity shop or sell them at a car boot sale."

"Environmentally friendly fashion can be so much fun and so affordable," says Kavita.