COP26: Victoria Gill answers YOUR questions on the environment

The COP26 climate change conference is in its second week, and it's been all over the news since it started.

Newsround is there speaking to climate change experts who are at the summit in Scotland.

One expert is Victoria Gill, the BBC's science and environment correspondent. This means she reports on climate change (among other things), and is at COP26 trying to figure out what all the decisions being made there will mean for our planet.

You sent in lots of your questions about COP26, the climate, and the environment - and Victoria has answered them here!

Read on to see what she had to say.

Are young people's concerns about climate change being listened to?

The protests that have taken place, not just in Glasgow but all over the world, have proved how much young people care - but some climate activists like Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate have criticised the conference and the world leaders attending it for not listening.

"I think this has been a point of real frustration for children and young people over the years," Victoria said.

But she thinks that their opinions are now being heard. There have been official youth delegates at COP26, and there was a whole youth COP in Milan a few weeks ago dedicated to what young people want to see happen.

So, "this year, really for the first time, young people have had an official role," Victoria explained.

Why can't we stop using fossil fuels and what are the alternatives?

Getty Images Wind turbines can be as tall as 200 meters

Victoria explained that there are lots of different technologies available to replace fossil fuels, such as wind and solar power.

However, because we've been using fossil fuels for a long time, and they're a big part of how we operate as a society, Victoria said that a lot of countries haven't yet had the time to develop and spend money on the more sustainable alternatives.

But, Victoria said that figuring out how and when we can move away from fossil fuels is exactly the point of COP26: "That is what this whole process is trying to solve."

What can we do if we're anxious about climate change?

The negative impacts of climate change can be scary, but Victoria said "the key thing is, we know how to solve it."

Technology and science will pave the way for big solutions like creating energy sources that are environmentally friendly, and even coming up with solutions to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere that is already there.

But there's lots we can do as individuals, too.

"The antidote to all that anxiety is to act," Victoria explained.

She continued: "Maybe buy less new clothes, waste less food, figure out how to recycle things well... join a local group in your community that tries to raise that message about the impact that we have on the planet.

"If you feel like you're acting and you're doing something good and useful, that's something that will really help ease that anxiety."

