Check out the bouncy castle that can clean the air!
A bouncy castle on display at COP26 in Glasgow can clean air by removing carbon dioxide and other pollution.
It works thanks to algae inside the playground's inflatable walls.
To demonstrate, children from a local Glasgow primary played on the bouncy castle.
As the children jump, air is sucked into the walls of the playground where the algae inside absorbs carbon, releasing oxygen in its place.
More on the COP26 climate summit:
Children marching at COP26 want more climate action