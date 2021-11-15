Mobo Awards Nomination: Little Simz and Arlo Parks lead the way

Reuters

The nominations for the 24th Mobo Awards have been revealed, and it has been a great year for female artists with Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Cleo Sol all up for three prizes.

Leading the way with nominations is rapper, Dave, who is up for five awards.

The annual awards show, which has taken place since 1996, recognises and celebrates black music and culture.

It'll be the first Mobos in front of a live audience since 2017 and will take place on Sunday 5 December at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Last year's event was only available to fans as a live stream online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In total there will be 18 awards up for grabs and Oscar winner, Daniel Kaluuya, is also among the nominees.

Who has been nominated?

Getty Images Cleo Sol (pictured) has been nominated for three awards

Singer Arlo Parks has been nominated for best newcomer, best female act, and album of the year.

She'll go head to head with rapper Little Simz for best female act.

Simz has also been nominated for best hip hop act and video of the year.

Soul singer Cleo Sol has been recognised for her latest album Mother, with nominations for Best R&B/Soul Act, Best Female Act, and Album of The Year.

Getty Images Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (pictured) has been nominated for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah

It's not just music acts who will be up for awards. Daniel Kaluuya is among the nominees for best performance in a TV show/film for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

His Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright has also been nominated for that award thanks to her performance in Steve McQueen's Small Axe series.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube, with BBC One broadcasting a behind-the-scenes show with interviews and performances.

"The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere," said Kanya King CBE, the founder and boss of MOBO Group.

"As always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic."