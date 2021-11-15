Police investigating after explosion in Liverpool

PA Media

Police are investigating and three people have been arrested after a car explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday.

A taxi carrying one passenger pulled up outside the hospital at 11am and exploded.

The incident happened just as a national two minutes' silence for Remembrance Sunday was due to start.

The passenger died as a result of the blast and the driver was injured. No one inside - or connected to - the hospital was hurt.

Three men have been arrested for suspected terrorism.

What have people said?

PA Media Merseyside police chief, Serena Kennedy (pictured), reassured the public that events like this are very rare

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident in Liverpool today."

He thanked the emergency services for their "quick response and professionalism" after it was revealed fire and rescue crews arrived at the scene and put out the blaze just minutes after the explosion was first reported.

In a statement, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, of Merseyside Police, said: "While I understand that today's incident may cause concern in our communities, it should be pointed out that events of this nature are very rare."

She continued to say: "It's all important that, at this very early stage, people do not speculate about what's happened... We will endeavour to update our communities as soon as we are able."

Merseyside Police also confirmed that there would be more officers on the streets in the coming days to address any concerns the public may have.

What should you do if you're upset?

The most important thing to remember is that it's perfectly normal to feel upset when something like this happens.

Talk to someone you trust like a parent or a teacher.