Afghanistan: World Food Programme warns of famine affecting millions this winter

Getty Images Millions of Afghans have become dependent on food from organisations like the World Food Programme

Two months since British and American soldiers left Afghanistan and the Taliban took over, the country is again facing a huge crisis.

Many children and their families do not have enough food to eat and the winter months could make things worse.

"It is as bad as you possibly can imagine," said David Beasley from the World Food Programme (WFP), a part of the United Nations (UN) giving out food in the country - which is now increasing supplies to Afghanistan to help millions people.

"Ninety-five percent of the people don't have enough food, and now we're looking at 23 million people marching towards starvation," he added.

Why is this happening?

Getty Images Winters in Afghanistan can be very cold (Picture taken in Panjshir Province, north of the capital Kabul in February 2019)

Weather experts have forecast a very cold winter for Afghanistan.

Afghan winters are between December and March and a harsh winter can see heavy snowfall and temperatures as low as -15 degrees. In these conditions growing food is impossible.

Before the Taliban took control of the country, the previous Afghan government was confident about managing a bad winter because Afghanistan was due to receive food, help and supplies from richer countries.

But most of that aid has stopped now that the Taliban is in control.

That's because the Taliban believe in a very strict version of Islam and have enforced rules such as older girls being banned from school, education and work.

It's those strict rules that have been heavily criticised by western countries, who are now reluctant to help Afghanistan whilst it is ruled by the Taliban.

Getty Images The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, after American and British forces started to leave the country. Here Taliban fighters hold a military parade with equipment captured from the US army in Afghanistan

Afghanistan and the Taliban In 2001 a terrorist attack in the United States led to America, Britain and other countries invading Afghanistan. The country's rulers, the Taliban were removed from power and a new government was formed in the country. Twenty years later, in August 2021, British and American troops left Afghanistan and the Taliban regained control of the country. The Taliban believe in a strict version of Islam and force people to follow their rules. How an attack 20 years ago in America changed Britain and Afghanistan

The situation for people in Afghanistan

Getty Images

There are a lot of very poor people in Afghanistan, living in a country that has been badly affected by more than 20 years of war.

Thousands of people fled the country when the Taliban returned to power in August and many more tried unsuccessfully to escape.

For those who have stayed, many have been forced from their homes and now live in worsening conditions in the country.

Some Afghan people are in camps where they struggle to live in worn out tents and their clothes aren't warm enough to protect against bitter winter temperatures.

For others, there is not enough fuel to burn to heat their homes.

AFP A Taliban fighter stands guard as women queue for food supplies in Kabul

BBC News say hundreds of people are queuing for hours to collect flour at World Food Programme distribution points, which are guarded by Taliban soldiers who turn away those who aren't eligible for supplies.

A lack of water caused by several droughts in the country has meant fewer crops, and clean water pipes also freeze during the cold months.

Fatema, a single mother who lives in a cave with seven children in Bamiyan in central Afghanistan, says she's "frightened".

"I've got nothing to give the children. Soon I'll have to go out and beg," she says.

What needs to be done?

The World Food Programme's David Beasley says that, despite Taliban rule, wealthy countries still have a responsibility to help in Afghanistan, especially when there are children going without food.

He wants western countries to do more to help those people in Afghanistan who are suffering.

"To the world leaders, to the billionaires: imagine that this was your little girl or your little boy, or your grandchild," he said. "You would do everything you possibly could, and when there's $400 trillion worth of wealth on the earth today, shame on us."

Rory Stewart, a former UK government politician, who is an expert on Afghanistan and its history said: "Afghanistan is now facing starvation and the world is turning its back.

"Time to step up for the US, the UK and Europe - this is our obligation as former partners and our responsibility as humans."